  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shilpa Shetty is sad as her pet dog, Princess crossed the rainbow bridge; she says; ‘You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you’
     

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is upset and sad as her pet dog passed away. The actress shared a cute video on her Instagram page where she mourns the demise of her dog named Princess. Her dog was with her for 12-long-years. 

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    The video has an emotional caption that read,” My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈 Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years” Watch the video here 
     

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    She added, “You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you… nothing will ever fill the void you’ve left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you 😇❤️ Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee💔❤️‍🩹 #Princess #blessing #gratitude” Shilpa’s sister Shamita also, mourned their pet's demise, she wrote, ‘Rip our lil princess💔�"�
     

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    Recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's second birthday. The birthday party had a pink theme with lots of balloons and other decorations. The real highlight was the delicious-looking cake!’
     

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    Even Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was spotted with the family in Alibaug, where the party was held. In one of the photos, Raqesh, Shamita and Shilpa can cut the cake with Samisha.

    Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video RCB

    Shilpa Shetty shared her daughter's precious video on Instagram and penned an emotional note, "MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 #SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed (sic)." 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson goes nude, flaunts her gold bracelets (Pictures) RCB

    Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson's latest pictures are about Gold and New York

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home officially beats Avatar at US Box Office

    Lock Upp trailer Kangana Ranaut has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars watch drb

    Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut’s has her own set of rules for controversial celebs put behind bars; watch

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees slight increase in daily cases with 30,757 new infections

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained - ADT

    Kushinagar tragedy: How did 13 people die at once? Entire incident explained

    Anupamaa romances Anuj says she wants to grow old with him RCB

    Anupamaa romances Anuj, says she wants to grow old with him

    Who is Kottayam Pradeep let us know his net worth family house and more

    Who is Kottayam Pradeep? Let’s know his net worth, family, house and more

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details RCB

    Priyanka Chopra once rejected Gerard Butler's marriage proposal; read details

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon