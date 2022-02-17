Shilpa Shetty's 'Princess', her first 'baby', passes away; actress shares cute video

Shilpa Shetty is sad as her pet dog, Princess crossed the rainbow bridge; she says; ‘You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you’



Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is upset and sad as her pet dog passed away. The actress shared a cute video on her Instagram page where she mourns the demise of her dog named Princess. Her dog was with her for 12-long-years.

The video has an emotional caption that read,” My first baby… my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge💔🐾🌈 Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years” Watch the video here



She added, “You’ve taken a piece of my heart with you… nothing will ever fill the void you’ve left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you 😇❤️ Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee💔❤️‍🩹 #Princess #blessing #gratitude” Shilpa’s sister Shamita also, mourned their pet's demise, she wrote, ‘Rip our lil princess💔�"�



Recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra's second birthday. The birthday party had a pink theme with lots of balloons and other decorations. The real highlight was the delicious-looking cake!’



Even Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was spotted with the family in Alibaug, where the party was held. In one of the photos, Raqesh, Shamita and Shilpa can cut the cake with Samisha.