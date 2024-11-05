Lifestyle
Looking for a Chhath Puja gift? Explore these beautiful sarees inspired by Sharda Sinha, from cotton to Banarasi silk.
Cotton sarees, also known as Suti sarees, are popular among Bihari women. Gift a cotton saree to your mother-in-law.
If your mother-in-law is young and observing Chhath, consider a Brasso print saree like Sharda Sinha's.
Banarasi silk sarees are a favorite among Bihari women. Consider gifting one in red, yellow, or pink.
Plain cotton sarees with borders or stripes are also popular. Choose a comfortable cotton saree for your mother-in-law.
Threadwork sarees are highly appreciated in Bihar. They are available in cotton, silk, Banarasi, or Muga Kota silk.