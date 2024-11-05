Lifestyle

5 Sharda Sinha Sarees for Chhath Puja

Sharda Sinha's Saree Collection

Looking for a Chhath Puja gift? Explore these beautiful sarees inspired by Sharda Sinha, from cotton to Banarasi silk.

Cotton Saree

Cotton sarees, also known as Suti sarees, are popular among Bihari women. Gift a cotton saree to your mother-in-law.

Brasso Saree

If your mother-in-law is young and observing Chhath, consider a Brasso print saree like Sharda Sinha's.

Banarasi Silk Saree

Banarasi silk sarees are a favorite among Bihari women. Consider gifting one in red, yellow, or pink.

Plain Cotton Saree

Plain cotton sarees with borders or stripes are also popular. Choose a comfortable cotton saree for your mother-in-law.

Threadwork Saree

Threadwork sarees are highly appreciated in Bihar. They are available in cotton, silk, Banarasi, or Muga Kota silk.

