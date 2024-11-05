Lifestyle

5 countries WITHOUT airports: How to reach these unique destinations?

Image credits: Freepik

In today's fast-paced world, it's hard to imagine any country without an airport. However, some beautiful countries lack airports.

Image credits: Pinterest

These countries attract tourists from all over the world despite lacking airports. Let's find out how people get there.

Image credits: Pexels

1. Andorra

A country between France and Spain. It is 150 km from Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in France or Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Spain. You have to go to Andorra by bus or car.

Image credits: our own

2. Vatican City

The world's smallest country, Vatican City, spans only 0.49 square kilometers. It is about 30 km from Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport.

Image credits: Pinterest

3. Monaco

Monaco is known for its luxurious casinos and harbor. Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in France is the closest, from where you can travel by bus and train.

Image credits: Freepik

4. San Marino

Surrounded by Italy, this country is famous for its mountain scenery. It is about 25 km from Federico Fellini Airport in Italy. From there you can travel by bus or taxi.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Liechtenstein

A charming country located between Switzerland and Austria. It is about 120 km from Zurich Airport in Switzerland. From there, people travel by train or car.

Image credits: Getty
