Indian Army inducts 550 'ASMI' pistols to be operated by troops along northern border

Developed by DRDO's Bhupinder Singh and Indian Army's Colonel Prasad Bansod, the ASMI pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close quarter battles and specialised operations. 

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 8:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

Giving a filip to the government's ambitious Atmanirbharta initiative, the Indian Army has inducted 500 indigenously developed "Asmi" machine pistols to be operated by the troops deployed under Northern Command. 

Developed by DRDO's Bhupinder Singh and Indian Army's Colonel Prasad Bansod, the ASMI pistol is a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close quarter battles and specialised operations.

Produced by the Hyderabad-based Lokesh Machines, the ASMI weapon system is 100 per cent Made-in-India and its induction demonstrates the unwavering commitment of Indian Army towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to propel the Nation towards self sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

Weighs only 2-kg with a 30-round magazine, the 'ASMI' machine has a unique semi-bullpup design which allows for single-handed operation both as a pistol and submachine gun.

In automatic mode, the pistol fires 600 rounds per minute.  It can fire ammunition of 9*19mm and of NATO version.

The production cost of one unit stands around Rs 50,000. 

The ASMI was first unveiled during the Army innovation event in Delhi in 2021.

