SHOCKING! Disgusting experiences air hostesses face on planes

Everyone has seen the ever-smiling air hostess during air travel, but very few people know the pain behind it.
In fact, many times during the flight, these air hostesses have to face very awkward questions from passengers, which are very uncomfortable.
Many times passengers make such demands from these air hostesses, which they know cannot be fulfilled. Still, they have to handle the matter in a very cool manner.
Once during takeoff, when the air hostess stopped a passenger from using the washroom, he said that he would urinate on the seat itself and then she would have to clean it.
Similarly, during a journey, a passenger teased the air hostess and said - "I have a scratch card and you have come out as the grand prize."
During air travel, a passenger even asked the air hostess for her home address. Not only this, many times they have to endure double meaning things as well.
According to an air hostess, sometimes people stare at them in the plane as if they will eat them. People behave as if they have also been bought along with the ticket.
Many times in long distance international flights people misbehave after drinking. They repeatedly get up from their seats and try to go here and there and open the gate.
Sometimes passengers treat the air hostess as if she is a maid working in their house.