India News

SHOCKING! Disgusting experiences air hostesses face on planes

Image credits: iSTOCK

Hidden pain behind air hostess's smile

Everyone has seen the ever-smiling air hostess during air travel, but very few people know the pain behind it.

Air hostesses are made uncomfortable by awkward questions

In fact, many times during the flight, these air hostesses have to face very awkward questions from passengers, which are very uncomfortable.

Sometimes passengers make strange demands

Many times passengers make such demands from these air hostesses, which they know cannot be fulfilled. Still, they have to handle the matter in a very cool manner.

Misbehavior for stopping from going to washroom

Once during takeoff, when the air hostess stopped a passenger from using the washroom, he said that he would urinate on the seat itself and then she would have to clean it.

'I have a scratch card and you are my grand prize'

Similarly, during a journey, a passenger teased the air hostess and said - "I have a scratch card and you have come out as the grand prize."

Passengers' double meaning talks

During air travel, a passenger even asked the air hostess for her home address. Not only this, many times they have to endure double meaning things as well.

Image credits: iSTOCK

People behave as if they have also been bought

According to an air hostess, sometimes people stare at them in the plane as if they will eat them. People behave as if they have also been bought along with the ticket.

Misbehave by drinking in flight

Many times in long distance international flights people misbehave after drinking. They repeatedly get up from their seats and try to go here and there and open the gate.

Passengers consider air hostess as maid

Sometimes passengers treat the air hostess as if she is a maid working in their house.

Find Next One