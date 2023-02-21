Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married'

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    Actress Shehnaaz Gill speaks up for the first time after alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's death two years back about her relationship status and marriage plans; here's what she has to say.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill debuted her chat programme Desi Vibes, which features renowned celebrities promoting their films. The Punjabi singer recently spoke with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, and the two hit it off right away. Shehnaaz revealed her love status and marriage intentions during a dun talk with the Tazaa Khabar actress.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Post-Sidharth Shukla demise 
    Shehnaaz experienced shock and sadness following the death of her companion, Sidharth Shukla. The two met on the TV show Bigg Boss, and their relationship earned worldwide acclaim. After the reality show, they had a nice relationship and gave off couple-goal vibes. However, she was shattered in 2021 by the sudden death of Sidharth Shukla. The Punjabi kudi gradually recovered from her loss, but she lost faith in marriage.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Will Shehnaaz Gill get married?
    Shehnaaz revealed her relationship status during her chat with Rakul Preet Singh. The Bigg Boss star then claimed that she is now alone and not dating anyone, even though she had been linked to Jassie Gill. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz says NO to marriage:
    Shehnaaz told Bhuvan Bam that she no longer believes in marriage. She stated that you should be prepared for anything because you never know what may happen in the future. She mentions she wishes to keep working and be financially stable so she should have enough savings when left without work. Shehnaaz wants to live a good life and settle down by marrying so young. She wishes to save money so she would not have to beg for money later in life.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shehnaaz Gill on the work front: 
    Shehnaaz appeared in the song video Moon Rising, which he co-wrote with Punjabi artist Guru Randhawa. Regarding her current work, the actress will make her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Also Read: Video: RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023, during the Eid holiday. Except for that, she is completely directed by Sajid Khan. She is also cast in Thank You For Coming with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Also Read: Pathaan: Makeup artist drops a never-seen-before picture with Shah Rukh Khan from sets

