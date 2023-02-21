Pictures: RRR star Ram Charan off to LA barefoot for Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli will soon join

Telugu star Ram Charan is heading to the United States for the Oscars 2023. RRR hit song 'Naatu Naatu' received nominated for Best Original Song.

Ram Charan is heading to the United States for the Oscars 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood! On Monday (Feb 20), around midnight, the actor was clicked at the airport. He turned heads with his all-black religious outfit that was without footwear. It seems that the actor is following the restrictions devotees of the Sabarimala temple adhere to before visiting the temple.

Ram Charan said he would attend the famous Oscars 2023, which will be held on March 12. The filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family also plan a trip to Los Angeles. Junior NTR, who is mourning the death of his cousin Taraka Ratna, is also slated to travel to the United States shortly.

MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose are reportedly already in the states, giving interviews and interacting with the international media for Naatu Naatu's nominations.

RRR's Oscars nominations

After its Golden Globes triumph for Best Original Song in 2023, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has now received its most significant accolade to date - an Oscar nomination. The chart-topping song was written by legendary musician MM Keeravani, poet Chandra Bose wrote the lyrics, Prem choreographed the dance, and Rahul Sipligunj sang it.

James Cameron praises Ram Charan

Audiences and reviewers praised Ram Charan's portrayal as Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Recently, director James Cameron lauded the actor and expressed his thoughts on the role. Today, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan's father, is overjoyed with Cameron's praise, comparing it to an Oscar.



About RRR

RRR, SS Rajamouli's historical action drama, has made Indian cinema incredibly proud with its unprecedented worldwide success. In the SS Rajamouli-directed film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR portrayed real-life liberation warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Alia Bhatt made a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita, in the film, which is based on a fictitious encounter between these two historical individuals. Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, also appeared in the magnum opus.