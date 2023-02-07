Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander super-SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her perfect body in BOLD outfit

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    Shama Sikander Hot photos: The actress raises the bar in her stunning bikini avatar. She proves that the black colour suits her 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actresses constantly inspire us with their fashion choices, and they never let us down. These stunners not only introduce us to new trends but also teach us how to master classic looks.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When it comes to evergreen colours, black has never gone out of style! Shama Sikander captioned the post: "Tell me which picture from this is your favorite in the comments below!"

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama Sikander's posture in a black bodice shows off the actress well, and the picture has gained much attention!

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her hair sleeked back, the actress looked stunning. She poses with a confident air about her that significantly raises the picture's style quotient. She is unquestionably a Style Icon.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shama's sense of fashion has always been a cut above the rest. She has done her best with her captivating photographs. Also Read: Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Experimenting with various colours, she constantly shows her mettle, up the fashion game with each appearance. Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here vma

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's an important information for all RBA

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya vma

    Hansika's Love, Shaadi, Drama trailer: Actress opens on fairy-tale love story with husband Sohael Khaturiya

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: First video from the venue is out; pheras will happen between 2pm to 4pm RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Wedding: First video from the venue is out; pheras will happen between 2 to 4pm

    Recent Stories

    Mehrauli murder case Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha hands blowtorch to disfigure her face gcw

    Mehrauli murder case: Police say Aaftab used saw to cut Shraddha's hands, blowtorch to disfigure her face

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Australia could win Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, predicts JP Duminy

    football When will Frenkie de Jong come to Manchester United? Fiancee Mikky Kiemeney gives hilarious response-ayh

    When will Frenkie de Jong come to Manchester United? Fiancee Mikky Kiemeney gives hilarious response

    Turkey Syria earthquake At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media - adt

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon