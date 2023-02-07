Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Prabhas getting engaged to Kriti Sanon NEXT WEEK in Maldives? Here's what we know

    Film critic Umair Sandhu recently tweeted that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Baahubali star Prabhas to get engaged next week- read this report

    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, both actors, have been linked for quite some time. And now, rumours of their engagement have swept over the internet. Though they have never publicly declared it, rumours indicate that they are madly in love with one other.

    There were rumours that Prabhas proposed to Kriti, and the diva even accepted. Kriti put an end to the rumours by posting a tale on Instagram. And now, we're hearing that the two plan to be married shortly. Speculations arose after Umair Sandhu, a member of the foreign censor board, tweeted that the two may take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony in the Maldives next month.

    Film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: #KritiSanon & #Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives !! So Happy for them." 

    However, social media users were not convinced and slammed Umair. They further claimed that the celebs were unaware of their engagement. 

    Another went so far as to joke that Umair had even gotten the food catering contract for the Kriti-Prabhas wedding. “Biryani should become the highlight. Take care. Lots of love,” the user wrote as he ended the tweet. 

    While neither star has confirmed their engagement, the speculations have sent fans into a frenzy. Fans of two of India's most popular superstars are waiting for an official statement from them.

    The rumours regarding Kriti and Prabhas' connection began when Varun Dhawan dropped a huge hint about it in November of last year. Varun stated during his participation on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, "Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai." "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath," he remarked when Karan urged him to select a name. Prabhas was working on Project K with Deepika at the time.

    However, Kriti quashed all the rumours calling them ‘baseless’. She wrote to Instagram, “Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

