    Vijay Sethupathi doesn't like to be call 'Pan-India' star; know why

    Vijay Sethupathi, who will soon be featured in Raj and DK's Hindi web series Farzi, has been referred to be a 'Pan-India' actor. However, he disliked being referred to by the same term.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Many actors, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Vijay Sethupathi, and Prabhas, have been dubbed "pan-India stars" for their work across numerous film sectors. Recently, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who will soon be featured in Raj and DK's Hindi web series Farzi, was referred to be a 'Pan-India' actor. However, he disliked being referred to by the same nickname.

    "No sir, I am an actor," Sethupathi responded on being called a pan-Indian actor during his latest interview with a media house. "I am not comfortable with that pan-India statement. Sometimes that gives pressure also. I am just an actor and no need to put a label under it," he continued. Many South actors in the past, like Dulquer Salmaan and Prabhas, expressed that they are not a fan of the often-used term 'pan-India'.

    In an old PTI interview, Dulquer said, "The word pan-India really irks me. I just don't like hearing it. I love that there is so much exchange of talent happening in cinema, it's great, but we are one country. I don't think anyone says pan-America. I don't get it, even though they say it sweetly." 

    Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi discussed his weight reduction metamorphosis during an interview for his online series Farzi. "My old photographs. I used to have constant shoots and found exercises to be quite dull. I am not a believer in diets. I enjoy tasty food and believe that if I do not consume tasty food, my life would suffer. However, in recent years, I have been unable to use my body correctly when performing. Some roles suited my figure, but others bothered me greatly. So I thought, okay. I have no understanding of six-pack abs. I simply want to be adaptable "On his weight loss struggle, actor Vikram stated.

    About Jawan
    In Atlee's next film, Jawan, Sethupathi will appear with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the movie as well. The film's production is nearing completion, and it is scheduled to be released in June 2023.

