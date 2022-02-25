Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor love story: From start to end

Bollywood ex-couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor dated within a week of meeting each other; read more

Today, February 25, Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor turned 41 years old. The 'Kabir Singh' actor is currently happy personally and professionally. The actor is happily married to Mira Rajput and is the parents of two, 4-year-old baby girl Misha and Zain's 2-year-old baby boy.



Before 2015, when Shahid Kapoor got married, he had many relationships with Bollywood actresses, one of them was Kareena Kapoor. Both, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were perfect couples seen onscreen and offscreen and looked good together.



But after the ugly break-up during the shooting for Jab We Met, now both are happily married to their respective partners. In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, Shahid talked about his relationship with Kareena.



Shahid talked about how their relationship started. "We were dating within the first week of meeting each other...so you can say that, yes, we hit it off the moment we met," the actor said.



Speaking about what keeps their bond, Shahid said, "The fact that we have such different characters. She is quite outspoken and impulsive. I am the opposite. We fill in each other's empty spaces, balance out each other's strengths and weaknesses, and that's what keeps us together."

It was said, Shahid had a very strong influence on Kareena that she changed her eating habits, turned vegetarian. She also got inclined towards spirituality.

