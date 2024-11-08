Wheat flour adulteration: How to check for impurities at home

Food adulteration is rampant, impacting our health. This article provides simple methods to check the purity of wheat flour at home and avoid consuming adulterated food.

Wheat chapatis are consumed more than jowar rotis these days. Wheat chapatis are healthy and rich in nutrients like Vitamin B, iron, and magnesium. Daily consumption improves digestion and aids weight loss. However, wheat flour is often adulterated with bran, reducing its quality and nutritional value. While wheat bran contains fiber, low-quality bran affects the taste and causes digestive issues. Learn how to identify adulterated wheat flour.

Why is bran mixed in flour? Bran is cheaper than pure wheat flour, leading vendors to adulterate it for increased weight and reduced costs. This adulterated flour resembles pure flour, making detection difficult. This practice allows suppliers to maximize profits at a lower cost.

How to detect bran in flour? FSSAI provides a simple method: Add a small amount of wheat flour to a glass of water. Pure flour bran will float slightly, while excessive floating bran indicates adulteration.

Affects digestion Consuming chapatis made from bran-adulterated flour reduces digestion and nutrient absorption. The taste and texture are altered, resulting in hard and slightly bitter chapatis. Excessive bran intake can cause bloating, gas, and constipation, especially for those sensitive to high-fiber foods.

