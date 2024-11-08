Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, to welcome their firstborn in 2025 | See Post

Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya Shetty and her husband cricketer KL Rahul are embracing the next chapter of their life- parenthood.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya Shetty and her husband cricketer KL Rahul are embracing the next chapter of their life - parenthood. On Thursday, the actress and her husband took to Instagram and announced their first pregnancy with a special post on their social media handles. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, expressed excitement as they await the arrival of their baby in 2025. 

"Our beautiful blessing is coming soon," the post read. It featured an evil eye and stars along with a baby's feet.

Take a look at post

As soon as the couple made the announcement, several celebrities and fans of the couple took to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the parents-to-be.

Early wishes came from Rhea Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Ahan Shetty and Shibani Akhtar.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23 last year. The couple had an intimate wedding with just 100 people on the guest list. Interestingly, the couple kept their relationship status a secret until 2021 when KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty a Happy birthday through a romantic social media post. 

