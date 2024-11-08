Cat's mysterious Parikrama at Maharashtra temple for 3 days sparks curiosity; see heartwarming video (WATCH)

In an unusual sight at Maharashtra’s Shani Shingnapur temple, a cat has been seen reportedly circling the shrine continuously for the past three days.

In an unusual sight at Maharashtra’s Shani Shingnapur temple, a cat has been seen reportedly circling the shrine continuously for the past three days. The mysterious cat captured the attention of worshippers and viewers alike as it calmly moves among them. One of the worshippers recorded the cat's movement, circling around the idol of Lord Shani, placed inside the temple, with devotion. The heartwarming video soon went viral, sparking curiosity among devotees and online users alike.

Visuals showed several devotees gathered around, kneeling and bowing their heads in front of the idol, while capturing photos and videos of the cat’s unusual behavior. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of awe and spirituality.

A man and a woman's voice can be heard in the video, claiming that the cat has been moving around Lord's idol continuously for the past three days. They even claimed that the cat has been performing similar act in other temples, including a Shiva temple, where it was seen walking in circles with a deep, purposeful rhythm.

However, the viral video has infact left the Internet divided over the reason behind the cat's act.

While some claimed it to be a divine intervention, others termed it as superstition and practically suggested it to be rather a sign of some medical illness.

