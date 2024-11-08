Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Anita Verma-Lallian buys Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home for Rs 72.04 crore, performs Hindu puja on Diwali, and plans to retain some of Perry's design elements, including the Batman logo pool feature.

Anita Verma-Lallian, a property developer and film producer of Indian origin, has purchased the home of late actor Matthew Perry in Pacific Palisades for a whopping Rs 72.04 crore in an off-market deal.

The 3,500-square-foot midcentury property, which Perry had recently renovated, features stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and a pool with a connected hot tub bearing the iconic Batman logo.

To mark the new beginning, Anita Verma-Lallian performed a traditional Hindu puja at the property on Diwali, seeking blessings and honouring the memory of Perry. She shared photos and videos of the ceremony on Instagram, expressing her delight at acquiring the property.

"We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was 'the one' and decided to write an offer on it immediately.

As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it's customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing", she wrote.

Verma-Lallian concluded her Instagram post by wishing everyone a happy Diwali, saying, "May the new year be flowing with peace, joy, and prosperity."



Verma-Lallian plans to retain some of Perry's design elements, including the Batman logo in the pool, while incorporating her own touches to make it an ideal vacation home.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, passed away in 2023. His former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer had reportedly earned $1 million per episode by 2002.



