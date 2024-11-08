Is Chiranjeevi planning a 'Tagore' sequel? Wait till you hear who's directing!

Get ready, Mega fans! Exciting news is spreading like wildfire: a sequel to Megastar Chiranjeevi's super hit film Tagore is in the works. It's a time for celebration for fans. But who will direct this much-anticipated sequel?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a phenomenon. His mere gesture draws lakhs of fans. A film release is a grand festival for them, and a super hit film is an even bigger celebration. Such a celebration is coming soon for Chiranjeevi's fans. What's the news?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has several unforgettable films. Fans still watch them on TV whenever they air. They often wish for sequels to these films. Movies like Khaidi, Gang Leader, Shankar Dada MBBS, and Tagore fall into this category. If such films are remade effectively, fans will surely embrace them. Now, such news is delighting them. Chiranjeevi is reportedly considering a sequel to Tagore. Currently busy with Vishwambhara, he is reportedly finalizing his next project.

However, there's no clarity on his post-Vishwambhara project. An interesting update about Megastar's film is going viral. Writer BVS Ravi recently hinted at a crazy project that will shake the box office. With Vishwambhara nearing completion, discussions about Chiru's next movie have begun. BVS Ravi has reportedly prepared a fantastic story for Chiranjeevi, a message-oriented story with mass and commercial elements. He has narrated the story to Chiranjeevi, who has reportedly given the green signal.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the director. The film is said to be on par with Tagore. VV Vinayak is considered the best choice to handle such stories, especially considering Chiranjeevi's image and stature.

Vinayak directed Tagore and Chiranjeevi's re-entry film after his political stint, Khaidi No. 150. He handled the pressure then, so this film shouldn't be difficult. He understands Chiranjeevi's image and the Telugu audience's pulse, making him a likely choice. If not Vinayak, Tamil director Mohan Raja is reportedly the next option. Mohan Raja directed GodFather with Chiranjeevi, who reportedly promised him another film. A Tagore sequel would be huge. We'll have to wait and see.

Chiranjeevi is currently filming Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The shoot is nearing completion. It was planned for Sankranti, but Chiranjeevi postponed it for Ram Charan's Game Changer, targeting a summer release.

