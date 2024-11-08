Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

It's been a month since Bigg Boss 18 began, and the drama keeps intensifying with every episode. Recently, a heated clash between Sara Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra captured viewers’ attention

It’s been a month since Bigg Boss 18 premiered, and the tension among contestants is rising with each episode. Viewers are glued to their screens, intrigued by the heated confrontations. Recently, Sara Arfeen Khan's conflict with Avinash Mishra stole the spotlight in the latest episode.

The rivalry between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena's teams took center stage as they competed for the "Time God" title. Karan’s team, which included Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, and Sara Arfeen Khan, went up against Vivian’s team, comprising Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Shilpa Shirodkar. The task involved gathering mud from the garden and shaping it into a large “T” on their tables, with the victorious captain gaining control over the week’s events.

At one point, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Sara Arfeen rebelled against Bigg Boss by choosing not to wear their microphones. Later, Sara, attempting to irritate Avinash, sat beside him and, in a mocking tone, referred to Alice as a "babysitter." When Eisha urged Avinash to distance himself from Sara, Sara sarcastically questioned whether Eisha had "changed his nappy," intensifying the tension between them.

Speculation is growing around Sara’s fate in the house—will she be evicted, or will the turmoil persist? This week, Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, may hold the answer.

During the task, Sara's frustration escalated, leading her to kick a piece of the house property and voice her desire to leave the show. In a fit of anger, she threw an object that struck Avinash in the chest, prompting housemates to intervene, concerned she had crossed a line. Avinash, visibly affected and with his chest exposed, later addressed Bigg Boss, expressing that if Sara’s actions were permitted, he felt entitled to respond similarly.

The incident has left viewers eagerly awaiting the weekend episode to see the consequences of Sara’s actions and whether this clash will lead to her exit or add to the show’s ongoing drama.

