Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read

It's been a month since Bigg Boss 18 began, and the drama keeps intensifying with every episode. Recently, a heated clash between Sara Arfeen Khan and Avinash Mishra captured viewers’ attention

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Afreen Khan to be evicted from house after physical altercation with Avinash Mishra? Read ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

It’s been a month since Bigg Boss 18 premiered, and the tension among contestants is rising with each episode. Viewers are glued to their screens, intrigued by the heated confrontations. Recently, Sara Arfeen Khan's conflict with Avinash Mishra stole the spotlight in the latest episode.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The rivalry between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena's teams took center stage as they competed for the "Time God" title. Karan’s team, which included Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, and Sara Arfeen Khan, went up against Vivian’s team, comprising Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and Shilpa Shirodkar. The task involved gathering mud from the garden and shaping it into a large “T” on their tables, with the victorious captain gaining control over the week’s events.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

At one point, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Sara Arfeen rebelled against Bigg Boss by choosing not to wear their microphones. Later, Sara, attempting to irritate Avinash, sat beside him and, in a mocking tone, referred to Alice as a "babysitter." When Eisha urged Avinash to distance himself from Sara, Sara sarcastically questioned whether Eisha had "changed his nappy," intensifying the tension between them.

Speculation is growing around Sara’s fate in the house—will she be evicted, or will the turmoil persist? This week, Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, may hold the answer.

ALSO READ: Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

During the task, Sara's frustration escalated, leading her to kick a piece of the house property and voice her desire to leave the show. In a fit of anger, she threw an object that struck Avinash in the chest, prompting housemates to intervene, concerned she had crossed a line. Avinash, visibly affected and with his chest exposed, later addressed Bigg Boss, expressing that if Sara’s actions were permitted, he felt entitled to respond similarly.

The incident has left viewers eagerly awaiting the weekend episode to see the consequences of Sara’s actions and whether this clash will lead to her exit or add to the show’s ongoing drama.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA

'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price dmn

Matthew Perry's former home sold to Indian-origin film producer for whopping price

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats ATG

Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video) RBA

Janhvi Kapoor seeks blessing from Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Hyderabad (Video)

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas drama starts streaming on disney plus hotstar anr

Ajayante Randam Moshanam OTT release: Tovino Thomas-Krithi Shetty's drama starts streaming on THIS platform

Recent Stories

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots dmn

Apple iPhones sweep top 3 spots in Q3 2024 global sales, Samsung Galaxy phones claim most top 10 spots

cricket Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test scr

Australia A dominates India A on Day 2 of second unofficial Test

Love gardening Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature anr

Love gardening? Know benefits of growing plants and how it can connect you to nature

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! 5-year-old boy dies in Chitradurga after father beats him for crying out of hunger

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management vkp

Low Glycemic fruits for diabetes management

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon