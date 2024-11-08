Deepika Padukone REVEALS why Ranveer Singh complains about her in family chats

Deepika Padukone once disclosed that Ranveer Singh would often grumble about her in their family WhatsApp group

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, first crossed paths on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After dating for nearly five years, the two tied the knot in 2018. A memorable moment in their relationship came when they were both added to their family’s WhatsApp group chats. Deepika once shared that her husband often joked about her tendency to keep busy in the group.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when the world was confined to their homes, Deepika and Ranveer had the rare opportunity to spend quality time together. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress shared that she was constantly looking after their home and staying productive, as she couldn’t sit idle for long.

Deepika mentioned that her husband would often express his concern in their family WhatsApp group, teasing her for being so active. She confessed that she always felt the need to keep herself busy, as it helped her stay mentally engaged. However, Ranveer frequently complained about her habit of constantly working.

In the same interview, Deepika recounted an incident where she sprained her back while cleaning their house. Ranveer, like a caring husband, asked her to rest and avoid moving around. Despite his advice, Deepika couldn’t resist getting back to her chores, even though she was in pain.

When Ranveer returned after a while, he found her up on a shelf, cleaning once again. He was upset and urged her to stop, asking her to just sit and rest, emphasizing that she shouldn’t be overexerting herself, especially after injuring her back. His protective nature showed his deep care for her well-being.

ALSO READ: Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

Currently, Deepika and Ranveer are embracing the joys of parenthood. They recently welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, two months ago. The couple shared the wonderful news with their fans via a heartfelt post on social media on September 8.

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer were last seen in Singham Again, the latest installment in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The movie boasted a star-studded ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

