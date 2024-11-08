'Vijay's Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother

While speaking with the media, superstar Rajinikanth's brother Sathya Narayana Rao stated his thoughts on Vijay's entry into politics with his party Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam, comparing it to Kamal Haasan's.

Vijay Thamizh Vetri Kazhagam can't win in Tamil Nadu', says Rajinikanth's elder brother RBA
Vijay, a Tamil movie superstar who just founded his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, continues to make news with his political debut. Sathya Narayana Rao, brother of actor Rajinikanth, has raised doubts about Vijay's chances in Tamil Nadu politics, amidst significant interest and speculation over his new venture. He argued that Vijay couldn't win in Tamil Nadu.

Rao, visiting the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, spoke with the media about Vijay's political ambitions. When questioned about the Leo actor's new enterprise, Rao stated, “Let him come, let Vijay try like Kamal Haasan,” clearly referring to Haasan’s political journey with the Makkal Needhi Maiam party.

He stated that, while everyone has the democratic right to enter politics, Vijay may encounter considerable obstacles in reaching political success in Tamil Nadu. He stated that there is no purpose in Vijay entering politics at this time, that he would not gain anything from his political career, and that he may try as much as he wants.

“He has political ambitions, so he has entered the field,” Rao added. “But what he will do after stepping into politics, I am not sure. What I believe, though, is that Vijay cannot win in Tamil Nadu - it is difficult,” Rao also hinted that he would be monitoring Vijay’s activities closely.

Vijay, a popular celebrity in Tamil Nadu known for his blockbuster films and devoted fan base, formally entered politics in August 2024 with the foundation of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The actor's party emphasises on social concerns, youth development, and establishing a transparent government paradigm in Tamil Nadu. TVK recently hosted its first big convention in Vikravandi, where Vijay presented his political vision and highlighted the party's core goals.

Despite this bright start, Vijay's political debut has been welcomed with varied reactions. While some fans enthusiastically endorse his agenda, political observers believe he may encounter obstacles comparable to Kamal Haasan, who still needs to make big electoral gains.

Vijay is now occupied with his movies and political responsibilities. In the following weeks, he will begin his final project with filmmaker H Vinoth. 

