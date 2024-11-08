Army Chief General Dwivedi reviews Western Command's operational preparedness

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of Western Command, General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technologies to ensure faster and more effective operational capabilities. 

First Published Nov 8, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Western Command. General Dwivedi, who visited Chandimandir on Friday, wherein he was briefed by the Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, on various key operational, training, logistical and administrative aspects critical to the Command's effectiveness.

During the briefing, the Western Army Commander highlighted ongoing force modernisation initiatives and strategic reforms in the operational theatre aimed at enhancing combat readiness. 

“He also provided insights into the administrative and logistical improvements being made to support the Command's operational objectives,” an Indian Army official said.

Expressing his appreciation for the efforts of Western Command, General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technologies to ensure faster and more effective operational capabilities. 

He further encouraged the senior military leadership to stay well-informed about global geopolitical developments, reinforcing the need to continuously strengthen the Indian Army’s readiness to counter evolving threats from adversaries.

As part of his visit, General Dwivedi also toured the forward operational areas in the Kathua-Pathankot region, where he was briefed by the GOC of Yol-based Rising Star Corps on the prevailing security situation and the operational readiness of the troops stationed there. 

The Indian Army chief commended the personnel of Rising Star Corps for their professionalism and the recent success in counter-terrorism operations in the region, recognising their exemplary performance in ensuring the safety and security of the area.

The visit underscored the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness, modernising forces and fostering a strategic environment for effective defence operations.

