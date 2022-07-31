SEXY video, pictures: Jacqueline Fernandez’s lookalike Amanda Cerny poses NAKED in public to support Ranveer

While Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Janhvi Kapoor have stood by Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger Amanda Cerny decided to run naked in public to support the Cirkus star.



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

As Jacqueline Fernandez's doppelganger, model, and social media influencer Amanda Cerny has come out supporting the actor Ranveer Singh, his recent controversial nude photoshoot has garnered international attention.

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

On her Instagram, Amanda shared a video of herself shopping at a mall and having an epiphany while looking through her phone. She undressed and posed naked in various locations across the retail centre. (Video)



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

In the video, Amanda could be seen getting down to her skin and running about nude in a supermarket. She shared naked photos that she took while inside the store, including while paying her bills in front of the cashier, were then shown in the film. "Justice for Ranveer?" was the caption she wrote for the video.



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Amanda Cerny has made headlines in India due to her striking similarity to Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. But did you know that Amanda was a Playboy model before she rose to fame on websites like YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter? She exposed everything for the magazine, and her NSFW photographs are a complete thirst trap.



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

At age 15, Amanda started working as a model. She first considered her business a pastime, but Kelly Carrington, named Miss October 2008, persuaded her to give Playboy her images. In the October 2011 issue, she was highlighted as the Playmate of the Month.



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Since being naked for a magazine photoshoot, Ranveer Singh has been in the news frequently. After his pictures went viral, he received online criticism. Bollywood celebrities discussed his contentious photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor spoke forward in favour of actor Ranveer Singh after Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and other Bollywood stars supported the actor who courted controversy after he appeared nude for a magazine cover and uploaded photographs on social media. Janhvi remarked, "I think it's creative freedom, and I don't think someone should be analysed for artistic freedom."



Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor spoke forward in favour of actor Ranveer Singh after Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and other Bollywood stars supported the actor. The latter courted controversy after he appeared nude for a magazine cover and uploaded photographs on social media. Janhvi remarked, "I think it's creative freedom, and I don't think someone should be analysed for artistic freedom."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Based on a complaint received by the Chembur Police Station, Singh was the subject of an FIR for the unversed. According to reports, the lawsuit was brought about because of a complaint made by an official of an NGO who claimed that the actor's nude images offended women. Also Read: Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

Photo Courtesy: Amanda Cerny's Instagram