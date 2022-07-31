Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video and pictures: Disha Patani sizzles in an off-shoulder blouse

    First Published Jul 31, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Actor Disha Patani has once again shared a video from a recent photoshoot that shows her in a hot avatar, donning an off-shoulder blouse.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani keeps stunning her fans with her glamorous and bold style. Disha, whose recently released film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience, is making a lot of headlines with her latest glamorous shoot.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Disha Patani shared a video in which she can be seen dressed like a bride and setting the internet on fire while her fans have been storming the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The latest video shared by Disha Patani shows her wearing a shimmery lehenga. Like a bride, Disha is seen killing it in style wearing a veil and an off-shoulder blouse, adding a touch of boldness to the look.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    After watching the video, Disha Patani's fans have not been able to contain themselves from praising the actor, who is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the post.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    While one of the social media users praised Disha Patani in the comments section for how beautiful she looks, another one called her “stunning”. In a short while, more than two lakh likes (and counting) were garnered on the post.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    On the professional front, Disha Patani’s recently released film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in which she has been cast opposite actor John Abraham, has not been able to perform as per expectation, at the box office. As per the final figures of Friday’s collection at the box office, the film could not earn beyond Rs 7.05 crore.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Looking at the opening day collection of Ek Villain Returns, which has been made at a cost of around Rs 80 crore, it appears that this film may have to struggle to recover the cost.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Patani has been in the news for her alleged break-up with actor Tiger Shroff, whom she was rumoured to have been dating for nearly six years.

