Apple's 7 game-changing iOS 18 features you can't miss

iOS 18 introduces exciting features, from personalized home screens and app-locking to a revamped Control Center and call history search. Experience enhanced messaging, a dedicated password manager, and seamless iPhone-to-Mac mirroring.

Apple released iOS 18 on September 16 with a number of new features, and after testing them for a week, we've picked our favourites. Android users, don't be shocked if you've been using some of these apps for years.

1. Personalised home screen iOS 18 allows iPhone owners to take home screen customising to the next level. The upgrade allows users to arrange app icons wherever they like rather than in a fixed grid. Another noteworthy addition is that iOS 18 now allows users to set icons in dark mode or custom-tint them to match their backdrop — and it's quite straightforward. To change your home screen, long-press the screen and then click the Edit button in the upper left corner. Furthermore, you may resize applications and convert them to widgets in a single step. 2. Lock and hide apps Apps that need to be secure, such as those for banking, payments, or healthcare, have always had the ability to be locked using a passcode or biometrics. Nevertheless, iOS 18 allows users to lock any app that is installed on their iPhone. When an app is long-pressed, users can choose to "Require Face ID" from the menu. This will enable them to demand an additional authentication layer in order to access the application and see the information, including alerts.



3. New Control Centre The Control Centre has undergone a total overhaul by Apple and is now fully configurable. Spread across three pages, it now includes a lengthy list of third-party program controls as well. Any icon may be placed anywhere, in any sequence, and in whatever size the user pleases. Once more, iOS 18's flexibility will astound every iPhone owner. The torch makes the excellent new control worthy of its own paragraph. Users may now intuitively regulate both the brightness and the breadth of the flash. 4. Search your calls Another function that has existed on Android since its inception is now available to iPhone users. With iOS 18, users may search their call history and locate a contact on their list by typing the name or number into the keypad or search bar.

5. Better messaging feel The iPhone will finally allow RCS (Rich Communication Services) texts, making messaging Android users more convenient and safe. It will enable richer media sharing, distribution, and read receipts while also providing a better overall experience. Unfortunately, the green bubbles will not change colour. Users may now add creative, animated effects to every letter, word, phrase, or emoji in the Messages app, with many of them suggested automatically while typing. 6. Password manager Although password managers may not seem very intriguing, this upgrade is significant. For years, iPhone passwords have been subtly maintained by Apple's Keychain, mostly going unnoticed under the Settings menu. Apple is now adding such functions to a Passwords app specifically. You can easily find your website and Wi-Fi passwords, passkeys, and 2FA tokens with the new, simple-to-use app. It also provides basic credentials sharing options.

7. Mirroring iPhone on Mac Users with Macs running the newest macOS Sequoia may mirror their iPhones on their laptops. Users may utilise the iPhone Mirroring capability to see and control content on their iPhones. To protect the data, you must enter Touch ID or a passcode each time you access the iPhone Mirroring app. Once set up, you will be able to get iPhone alerts on your Mac and use iPhone Mirroring to take action and start an app directly.

