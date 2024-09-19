Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security guard caught a man and handed him to Bandra Police Station. The man was following Salman Khan's convoy.

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    A motorcycle approached Salman Khan's convoy, putting his security at risk. On Tuesday night, when Salman Khan was on his way home, a bike began following his convoy. The actor's security crew apprehended him and turned him over to the Bandra Police Station.

    Following a thorough inquiry, the police discovered that the bike rider was unaware that he was part of Salman's convoy. Salman, who is under death threats from criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has yet to comment on the situation.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

    Meanwhile, a burqa-clad lady threatened film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan on Mumbai's Carter Road during his morning walk. According to Hindustan Times, the woman approached Salim Khan and said, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?" Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi? Furthermore, authorities reported that the event looked like a joke. According to the article, the incident occurred as Salim Khan was sitting on a promenade following his morning stroll.

    Also Read: 'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk
     
    Earlier on April 14, two people on a motorbike fired shots outside Salman Khan's home in the posh Bandra area before leaving the scene. They were later captured in Gujarat and accused with Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godhara, a prominent gang member.
     
    According to police investigations, Anmol Vishnoi, Bishnoi's brother, was a key figure in arranging the attack. He is said to have received the weapons delivery in Panvel a month before the tragedy and gave the gunmen full instructions. The premeditated shooting allegedly rewarded the gunmen ₹3 lakh.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu' RTM

    Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India RKK

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90000 tickets sold in 24 Hours anr

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90,000 tickets sold in 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    Bridal Payal Designs: Chic and modern styles for today's bride NTI

    Bridal Payal Designs: Chic and modern styles for today's bride

    Face to face interview with BJP former minister MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan vkp

    EXCLUSIVE | 'Nagamangala riots exposed Congress' anti-Hindu stance': BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes gcw

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes gcw

    WhatsApp calls not ringing on your iPhone? Try THESE 5 quick fixes

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon