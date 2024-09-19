Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

A motorcycle approached Salman Khan's convoy, putting his security at risk. On Tuesday night, when Salman Khan was on his way home, a bike began following his convoy. The actor's security crew apprehended him and turned him over to the Bandra Police Station.

Following a thorough inquiry, the police discovered that the bike rider was unaware that he was part of Salman's convoy. Salman, who is under death threats from criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has yet to comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, a burqa-clad lady threatened film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan on Mumbai's Carter Road during his morning walk. According to Hindustan Times, the woman approached Salim Khan and said, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?" Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi? Furthermore, authorities reported that the event looked like a joke. According to the article, the incident occurred as Salim Khan was sitting on a promenade following his morning stroll.

Earlier on April 14, two people on a motorbike fired shots outside Salman Khan's home in the posh Bandra area before leaving the scene. They were later captured in Gujarat and accused with Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godhara, a prominent gang member.



According to police investigations, Anmol Vishnoi, Bishnoi's brother, was a key figure in arranging the attack. He is said to have received the weapons delivery in Panvel a month before the tragedy and gave the gunmen full instructions. The premeditated shooting allegedly rewarded the gunmen ₹3 lakh.

