    Why Sonu Sood avoids Bollywood parties? Actor shares his thoughts

    Sonu Sood recently had a one-on-one interview with a prominent daily. When asked what makes his birthday memorable, he credited his admirers for making the extra effort to meet him on that day.
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 9:15 AM IST

    Yesterday, July 30, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood visited his friends and family in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. Sonu never celebrates his birthday with extravagant celebrations, preferring to spend time with his loved ones. Sonu recently had a one-on-one interview with a prominent daily, and when asked what makes his birthday memorable, he credited his admirers for making the extra effort to meet him on that day.

    "Due to everything, today is really meaningful to me. In my whole life, I have never met these folks. Many families that I saved have come to thank me. You must have done something well in your life if it keeps you grinning. There is still a long way to go, but I'm delighted God is leading us "Sood remarked in a statement to the newspaper.

    The Happy New Year actor revealed in the same interview that he prefers to stay at home rather than host or attend Bollywood parties.

    He said, "Being surrounded by so many people makes me feel a little bewildered. Many people ask me to host one, particularly on birthdays, but I'm hesitant. It has a distinctive vibe."

    Sonu went on to say that there are two stages in life: the first is when you're a child and really like birthdays and getting plenty of attention from other people. And now that he has so many people who want to meet him and so much to do, he is stressed.

    Another subtle jab at Bollywood parties was made by Sood, who said that he doubts how many attendees are actually happy for the party's host. He believes that certain celebrities frequently go to Bollywood events only to be seen, which is terrible.

    "The day's focus is on your family and the close friends you may connect with. With all due respect, they should throw these large, extravagant events because they like them. I'm not sure whether I like that, "Sood concluded.
     

