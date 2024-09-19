Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

    Aravind added that he has 'great respect for Bombay filmmakers' but they seem to create similar kinds of stories.

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

    Actor Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind, analyzed the pan-Indian admiration for South Indian films at the South Indian Film Festival in March, and his OTT platform Aha has now uploaded a video of it. In discussing his 'controversial' stance on Bollywood, the filmmaker was open about what south India is doing well that the north doesn't seem to.

    Allu Aravind was asked about the difference between the Pan-Indian films we are getting now, like Pushpa: The Rise, and those from the 1980s. He said, “The gates are opened now. The material is now being received well all over India, including our (south Indian) dubbed films. I have a slightly controversial answer for why their (Hindi) content isn’t working similarly.”

    Aravind added that he has 'great respect for Bombay filmmakers' but they seem to create similar kinds of stories. He said, “Their level of thinking is too good. At the same time, they are somewhere locked between Bandra and Juhu. They’re brought up in Bandra and Juhu, their culture and vision is like that. They need to realise UP and Bihar is also there. Why are films made in Telugu or Tamil being liked in Bihar?”

    However, the producer also acknowledged that the industry is changing and the recognition that South holds might be soon shifted to Hindi films as Hindi filmmakers realize that they need to cast from a wider group. “Now, I spoke to a couple of people (in the Hindi film industry). I don’t want to name them. They have realised and are trying to make (films for a wider audience). This specific recognition of the south will soon disappear as our Bombay filmmakers also make. I think all-India films will be made by all industries now, whenever they pick up a content and a budget to that regard,” he said. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India RKK

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90000 tickets sold in 24 Hours anr

    Asif Ali's 'Kishkindha Kaandam' tops BookMyShow with over 90,000 tickets sold in 24 hours

    Butta Bomma choreographer Jani Master charged with POCSO in sexual abuse case; deeds here RBA

    Butta Bomma choreographer Jani Master charged with POCSO in sexual abuse case; deets

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more RBA

    Coldplay Concert 2025 in India: Check dates, venue, ticket prices and more

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 26-year-old falls victim to honeytrap in Malappuram; 5 including minors arrested anr

    Kerala: 26-year-old falls victim to honeytrap in Malappuram; 5 including minors arrested

    Nagaland lottery result September 19, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland lottery result September 19, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Intermittent Fasting Tips: 7 refreshing drinks to boost weight Loss NTI

    Intermittent Fasting Tips: 7 refreshing drinks to boost weight Loss

    cricket IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video scr

    IND vs BAN, Chennai Test: Angry Rishabh Pant tells Litton Das 'mere ko kyu maar rahe ho?'; WATCH viral video

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon