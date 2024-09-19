Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

Actor Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind, analyzed the pan-Indian admiration for South Indian films at the South Indian Film Festival in March, and his OTT platform Aha has now uploaded a video of it. In discussing his 'controversial' stance on Bollywood, the filmmaker was open about what south India is doing well that the north doesn't seem to.

Allu Aravind was asked about the difference between the Pan-Indian films we are getting now, like Pushpa: The Rise, and those from the 1980s. He said, “The gates are opened now. The material is now being received well all over India, including our (south Indian) dubbed films. I have a slightly controversial answer for why their (Hindi) content isn’t working similarly.”

Aravind added that he has 'great respect for Bombay filmmakers' but they seem to create similar kinds of stories. He said, “Their level of thinking is too good. At the same time, they are somewhere locked between Bandra and Juhu. They’re brought up in Bandra and Juhu, their culture and vision is like that. They need to realise UP and Bihar is also there. Why are films made in Telugu or Tamil being liked in Bihar?”

However, the producer also acknowledged that the industry is changing and the recognition that South holds might be soon shifted to Hindi films as Hindi filmmakers realize that they need to cast from a wider group. “Now, I spoke to a couple of people (in the Hindi film industry). I don’t want to name them. They have realised and are trying to make (films for a wider audience). This specific recognition of the south will soon disappear as our Bombay filmmakers also make. I think all-India films will be made by all industries now, whenever they pick up a content and a budget to that regard,” he said.

