    UP HORROR! Woman BTech student locked up, assaulted in Mathura hostel room; shocking video surfaces (WATCH)

    In a deeply disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, a third-year woman engineering student was brutally assaulted by the hostel in-charge and staff, who locked her in a room and beat her mercilessly. The harrowing episode, captured on video by fellow students, has sparked outrage on social media.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

    According to the reports, the incident took place at the hostel of GLA University, where the victim, Kirti Kumari Sengar, had been staying since August 2022 while pursuing her B.Tech. On Tuesday evening, as she was preparing to vacate the hostel, she encountered a series of derogatory comments from the warden, which swiftly escalated into a full-blown altercation, and a violent attack. The hostel in-charge Jaipal, his brother RK, and warden Ruby reportedly locked Kirti inside a room and began beating her.

    Despite her desperate cries for help, the trio continued the assault until other students, led by Kirti’s friends, broke open the door and managed to rescue her. The video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the girls frantically trying to open the gate and free the victim from the vicious attack.

    Kirti later filed a formal complaint at the Jaint police station, accusing the hostel in-charge, his brother, and the warden of the brutal assault. Police have registered the case, and an investigation is currently underway.

    The video, which has caused widespread outrage, has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of students in private hostels. Many are calling for swift legal action against the accused and demanding stricter regulations for hostel managements across the state.

     

