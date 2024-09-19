Rajasthan: 5-year-old boy brutally attacked by stray dogs in Kota; check details

A five-year-old boy was severely injured in a stray dog attack in Kota, Rajasthan. The child was rushed to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. The boy's father has demanded action against the stray dog menace from the administration.

Kota (Rajasthan). On September 17th, a five-year-old boy was attacked by four to five stray dogs in the Gulabbadi area of Kota. The incident occurred while the child was on his way to tuition. The dogs attacked him, leaving him with 12 deep wounds on his body. The ferocious dogs also bit his private parts, requiring three stitches.

Stray Dogs Attack Child Near His Home

The child, Devansh, is an LKG student. His mother, Meenakshi Jain, said that Devansh goes to tuition daily, 50 steps away from their home. Yesterday, the dogs attacked him from behind when he left for tuition with his bag. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to his rescue and managed to free him from the dogs.

Terrified Child Clings to His Mother

The child's father, Kamlesh Jain, said they took Devansh to Rampura Satellite Hospital 15 minutes after the incident. After initial dressing, the doctors referred him to the district hospital. However, the child did not receive timely treatment there. Consequently, they had to take him to another hospital in the evening. Finally, Devansh was treated at a private hospital. Doctors stitched his private parts with three stitches and advised dressing for the next seven days. He received over fifteen stitches on other wounds. The child is still so scared that he refuses to leave his mother's lap.

Dangerous Stray Dogs Pose a Threat

Kamlesh Jain, who runs a dry fruit shop in Rampura, has demanded that the administration take strict action against such dangerous dogs. He informed the administration about the incident today. The Municipal Corporation has also been directed to catch the stray dogs.

