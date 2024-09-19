Manushi Chhillar: Top 5 trends to watch out for from the former Miss World; check out pictures [PHOTOS]

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World, has carved her own niche in the fashion industry. Known for embracing the latest trends, she continually sets major fashion standards with her stunning appearances. Whether it’s elegant sarees, trendy beachwear, or chic cocktail dresses, these are wardrobe essentials inspired by her style

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has established herself in the fashion world, consistently serving up fashion inspiration with her stunning looks. From traditional sarees and trendy beachwear to glamorous cocktail outfits, her wardrobe is a treasure trove of must-haves that effortlessly blend elegance and style

For a romantic getaway, Manushi chose a sleek satin maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. She kept it minimal yet elegant with a delicate necklace and dewy makeup to give her that perfect evening glow

To channel cocktail party vibes, take inspiration from Manushi’s pink co-ord set adorned with dangling details. She kept her look soft with blush-toned makeup and accessorized with dainty jewelry, maintaining an air of glamour

Manushi embraced an urban-chic style in a body-hugging midi dress featuring a striking marble pattern. She layered it with a furry crop jacket, opting for dramatic makeup and statement earrings to complete her ensemble

Exuding royalty, Manushi wore a golden tissue saree paired with a richly designed potli. She elevated her traditional look with bold jewelry and a gajra, giving off a classic, regal aura

Manushi Chhillar stunned in a casual yet chic white crop top paired with a frilled mini skirt for a beach outing. Adding an edge to her look, she sported bold black sunglasses that elevated her style

