Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She’s a man' rumors

Lady Gaga has ruled the industry for nearly two decades now. The talented musician has also delved into acting and found success there. She might have a global fan base however, she is not immune to the rumors, trolling, and controversies that come with fame. In the past, her personal life and sexuality have always been a point of discussion among her fans online. Many rumors were spread about the singer-actor, however, the one that always popped up in interviews and candid conversations with Lady Gaga is of her being a 'man'.

In the second episode of What Next? In The Future With Bill Gates, the pop singer also mentioned being besieged with questions like this during media engagements and music tours. Gaga stated that she "didn't feel like a victim," and that she did not feel compelled to clarify the rumors.

Gaga opened up to Bill Gates and said, “When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man. I went all over the world. I traveled for tours and for promoting my records, and almost every interview I sat in there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored they were like, There’s rumors that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?”

Explaining why she never cleared the rumors, the 'House of Gucci' actress said, “I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie, and I thought, What about a kid who is being accused of that? Who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?”

“I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point,” she added.

The singer went on to describe her relationship with the floating rumors, stating that she had become accustomed to it and finds it "funny."

