Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She’s a man' rumors

    Many rumors were spread about the singer-actor, however, the one that always popped up in interviews and candid conversations with Lady Gaga is of her being a 'man'. 

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She's a man' rumors RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Lady Gaga has ruled the industry for nearly two decades now. The talented musician has also delved into acting and found success there. She might have a global fan base however, she is not immune to the rumors, trolling, and controversies that come with fame. In the past, her personal life and sexuality have always been a point of discussion among her fans online. Many rumors were spread about the singer-actor, however, the one that always popped up in interviews and candid conversations with Lady Gaga is of her being a 'man'. 

    In the second episode of What Next? In The Future With Bill Gates, the pop singer also mentioned being besieged with questions like this during media engagements and music tours. Gaga stated that she "didn't feel like a victim," and that she did not feel compelled to clarify the rumors.

    Gaga opened up to Bill Gates and said, “When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man. I went all over the world. I traveled for tours and for promoting my records, and almost every interview I sat in there was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored they were like, There’s rumors that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?”

     

     

    Explaining why she never cleared the rumors, the 'House of Gucci' actress said, “I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie, and I thought, What about a kid who is being accused of that? Who would think that a public figure like me would feel shame?” 

    “I tried to be thought-provoking and disruptive in another way. I tried to use the misinformation to create another disruptive point,” she added.

    The singer went on to describe her relationship with the floating rumors, stating that she had become accustomed to it and finds it "funny."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details RBA

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu' RTM

    Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11 Check out list of probable contestants here vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada season 11: Check out list of probable contestants here

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India RKK

    Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan's Pakistani film 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' opposed to release in India

    Recent Stories

    Apple 7 game-changing iOS 18 features you can't miss gcw

    Apple's 7 game-changing iOS 18 features you can't miss

    Why is demand for buying properties in Greece rising among Indians? RKK

    Why is demand for buying properties in Greece rising among Indians?

    Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway vkp

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway

    Device explosions rock Lebanon: Did Israel use shell companies to booby-trap Hezbollah pagers snt

    Device explosions rock Lebanon: Did Israel use shell companies to booby-trap Hezbollah pagers?

    Kerala: Discover why this enchanting state is 'God's own country NTI

    Kerala: Discover why this enchanting state is 'God's own country

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon