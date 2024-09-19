'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

A woman allegedly threatened veteran writer Salim Khan during his morning walk. According to reports, the woman used gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name, who had sent death threats to Salman Khan.

According to the article, a lady threatened Salim Khan to 'behave appropriately' or she will phone Lawrence, the thug who has delivered murder threats to Salim's older son, Salman Khan. It's unknown who the woman was and where she came from. The tragedy occurred only hours after Salman Khan was sighted leaving the city.

It was also stated that Salman Khan spoke openly about the alleged threats he and his family members have received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the years while recording his testimony to the Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion unit.

“I heard a cracker-like sound. Then, at around 4.55 am, the police bodyguard said that two people on a bike had fired from a weapon at the Galaxy Apartment’s first-floor balcony. There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's and his family's security have been tightened following the gunshot incident that happened a few months back.

