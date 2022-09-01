Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's 'Dolha Patti' is a must WATCH for fans

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 5:59 PM IST

    Bhojpuri songs' fans are stunned to see the awesome dance moves of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in this hit song 'Dolha Patti' from Dhadkan.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos continue to become viral on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The popular Bhojpuri song "Dolha Patti" from the film "Dhadkan" is currently going viral on YouTube. This song features Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh doing some naughty dance steps.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video is been viewed more than 95 million times. The video was posted on the Wave Music Bhojpuri YouTube channel. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's vocalists are Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh, while Vinay Nirmal wrote the lyrics. Following the release of the song, fans have gone crazy. Also Read: Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's naughty move

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Because of many controversies about these two actors, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, they are not seen much on the big screen. Yet the audience and fans' enthusiasm for them has not decreased. Also Read: Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

