Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

Actor Esha Gupta is vacationing in Spain. Her recent photos in a blue crop top and black bell bottom pants prove that some things never go out of fashion.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha Gupta has left her fans spell-bounded with her latest pictures that she posted on social media. Esha has been vacationing in Spain, and her photographs will leave you in awe of her. The actor has not only been dropping some major vacay goals but also fashion goals as she slays it in a blue crop top along with old-school black low-rise bell bottom pants.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

The ‘Aashram’ girl, Esha Gupta, is presently in Spain for a holiday. The actor has taken the vacation fashion goals by a notch higher as she was seen killing it in a cleavage-revealing blue crop top, and low-rise bell-bottom pants. ALSO READ: Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

The actor is staying in a picturesque location where she is surrounded by greenery. And when you have a pretty venue that is so refreshing to the eyes, how can you not strike a pose or two? Esha Gupta took a cue from it and posed for the lenses, later sharing those images on her Instagram handle. ALSO READ: Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

Esha Gupta kept her look simple yet was high on the glam quotient. The crop top did add the extra oomph factor to her look. To accessorise her look, the actor opted for a small handbag and a pearl necklace.

Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram