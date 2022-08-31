Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's naughty moves will make you dance (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 5:24 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke features Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh and goes viral. The video has received more than 13,105,336 views up till now. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos continue to become viral on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A song from "Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke" attracts fans' attention on YouTube and other social media pages. This song's passionate dance moves by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh make fans go crazy. (WATCH HERE)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by the actor himself, Pawan Singh and the music was given by Om Jha. The lyrics were written by Manoj Matalbi and directed by Arvind Choubey.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media users rapidly spread this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much. Also Read: Sexy pics, video: Namarat Malla twerks it in neon bikini, boy shorts

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 13,105,336 people have seen the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Because of many controversies about these two actors, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, they are not seen much on the big screen. Yet the audience and fans' enthusiasm for them has not decreased. Also Read: Hotness Alert! Esha Gupta slays in cleavage-revealing plunging neckline top

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Yashoda Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look RBA

    Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares poster; actress in never-seen-before avatar; take a look

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar, who got OTT rights of Mani Ratnam's film

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood RBA

    Bhojpuri videos: Khesari Lal Yadav to Pramod Premi's songs that would get you in the Ganesh Chaturthi mood

    The 67th Filmfare Award 2022 complete list of winners drb

    Filmfare Award 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon win best actor, actress; Shershaah registers most win

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya rises to career-best 5th spot among all-rounders-ayh

    ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya rises to career-best 5th spot among all-rounders

    Delhi AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest snt

    Delhi: AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest

    ESI Act now applicable to BCCI after Supreme Court SC terms cricket board a shop-ayh

    ESI Act now applicable to BCCI after Supreme Court terms cricket board a 'shop'

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship snt

    Work begins on first Make in India anti-submarine warship

    SEXY pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in BOLD deep-neck yellow gown RBA

    SEXY-BOLD pictures: Malaika Arora trolled for flaunting her cleavage in deep-neck yellow gown

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon