Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's naughty moves will make you dance (WATCH)

Bhojpuri song Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke features Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh and goes viral. The video has received more than 13,105,336 views up till now.

One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri film industry is the superstar Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos continue to become viral on social media.

A song from "Othlali Me Roti Bor Ke" attracts fans' attention on YouTube and other social media pages. This song's passionate dance moves by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh make fans go crazy. (WATCH HERE)

The song is sung by the actor himself, Pawan Singh and the music was given by Om Jha. The lyrics were written by Manoj Matalbi and directed by Arvind Choubey.

Social media users rapidly spread this song and seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.

More than 13,105,336 people have seen the video as of right now. This song is spreading like wildfire.

