Sexy pictures of Nikki Tamboli flaunting her midriff can’t be missed!

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 7:40 PM IST

    Actor Nikki Tamboli celebrated her birthday on Sunday, August 21. A day after her birthday, she dropped a slew of pictures on social media, flaunting her midriff in a tiny crop top paired with low-waist denim. Her recent pictures are something that Nikki’s fans must not miss; take a look here.

    Stunning, hot, gorgeous, and sexy are just some of the many adjectives that fans of Nikki Tamboli use to describe the actor. She has been sending shockwaves across social media with her pictures, displaying her hot body in each one of them. The actor has a strong sense of fashion which reflects in the pictures that the actor often shares on her social media. Nikki, who turned 26 years old on Sunday, has shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle in a tiny crop top. The pictures are nothing but a show of Nikki’s hot midriff and bold fashion. Check out her recent photo dump here:

    Wearing a tiny crop top in Princeton orange colour, Nikki Tamboli flaunted her cleavage and midriff in the pictures. She paired the top with grey-ish denim, showing off her naval.

    ALSO READ: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics

    Nikki Tamboli when subtle with the make-up, keeping the lips to a nude tone. However, the smokey eye make-up added drama to the look. She kept her hair open in casual beachy curls.

    ALSO READ: HOT PICTURES: Monalisa or Namrata Malla, which Bhojpuri actor looks sexier in bikini?

    The 26-year-old actor, Nikki Tamboli, has gained popularity for her stints in reality TV shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatra Khatra’ among many others.

    Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was brutally trolled on Monday for her birthday look. The actor wore a tight-fitted black cut-out dress in satin with her cleavage and midriff on display. The netizens took a dig at the actor calling her many things including “dusri Urfi (Javed)”.

