HOT PICTURES: Monalisa or Namrata Malla, which Bhojpuri actor looks sexier in bikini?

Bhojpuri actors Monalisa and Namrata Malla have become quite the internet sensation these days. The two actors from the regional cinema, share a common love, which is not only acting but is of being water babies. Check out their pictures where the two have donned a bikini, flaunting their hot bods for the camera.

Image: Monalisa, Namrata Malla/Instagram

These days, not only the actors from the Hindi or the South film industry have been making headlines for their bold looks, but also those from regional cinema. Speaking of the regional film industry, Bhojpuri actors top the list when it is to showing off their bold side on social media these days. And in that, two names that have been setting the internet on fire with their hot bodies and killer looks are actors Monalisa and Namrata Malla. The two have been gaining popularity on the internet like none other. And thus, here is a gallery of their recent looks in bikinis that have made them a favourite of internet users!

Monalisa and Namrata Malla are quite popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry. While Namrata is largely restricted to regional cinema, Monalisa is quite famous in the Hindi television world as well. Thanks to her serials ‘Nazar 1’ and ‘Nazar 2’, where she was seen in a negative character. Apart from this, Monalisa was also seen in reality TV shows Bigg Boss 10 and Nach Baliye. ALSO READ: 5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

Speaking of their popularity, Monalisa has more followers on social media than Namrata Malla. Monalisa stands at a whopping 5.1 million followers on Instagram, while Namrata is at 1.5 million only. ALSO READ: Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

Apart from being actors, there is one more thing that Monalisa and Namrata Malla have in common. They both are excellent dancers. While Monalisa has already participated in dance reality shows, Namrata’s Instagram handle is filled with her sizzling dance videos.

