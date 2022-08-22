Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics

As she inches towards her delivery date, Alia Bhatt has been nailing her fashion game like none other. The mommy-to-be has upped the maternity fashion, slaying outfits while flaunting her baby bump. Check out these five pictures of the actor from her recent appearances.

Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is all about having an unconventional take on fashion and flaunting the baby bump. Her maternity fashion is anything but basic. While Sonam Kapoor already set the ball rolling for maternity fashion, it was taken a notch higher by Alia, who has been slaying it like none other. Her chic take on styling the baby bump has not only started a fashion conversation but has also left the fashion police impressed. So, if you too are a mommy-to-be, take a cue from Alia’s wardrobe for styling your baby bump.

Picking Valentino's yellow bouncy dress: The new mum-to-be picked to go easy with her look during the trailer launch of 'Darlings'. She wore a bell-shaped yellow dress from Valentino that hid her baby bump. Keeping it simple, yet chic, Alia tied her hair in a simple ponytail, while keeping the make-up to a minimum and letting the maternity glow take over.

Chic yet classic: Alia Bhatt's Stella Mccartney yellow pantsuit with a black v-neck tank top is everything chic and classic. The pantsuit comes with a black tank top in contrast. Keeping the look fuss-free and easy, Alia opted for a pair of white heeled mules.

The monochromatic glam: Wearing a sequin mini dress in black and white, Alia Bhatt’s this look is one more of the most glamourous looks. She chose to pair the dress with a black blazer while opting for smokey eyes and beach-waved hair to complete the look. It is a perfect look for a fun night out that one must try out!

Oversized blazer over fitted dress: Paired with distressed denim, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an oversized black blazer. In another of her promotional looks from ‘Darlings’, Alia styled her look with a middle-part, low and sleek ponytail. She went red for her lips and accessorised it with statement gold hoops.

