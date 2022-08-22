Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decoding Alia Bhatt’s maternity wardrobe in 5 pics

    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    As she inches towards her delivery date, Alia Bhatt has been nailing her fashion game like none other. The mommy-to-be has upped the maternity fashion, slaying outfits while flaunting her baby bump. Check out these five pictures of the actor from her recent appearances.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is all about having an unconventional take on fashion and flaunting the baby bump. Her maternity fashion is anything but basic. While Sonam Kapoor already set the ball rolling for maternity fashion, it was taken a notch higher by Alia, who has been slaying it like none other. Her chic take on styling the baby bump has not only started a fashion conversation but has also left the fashion police impressed. So, if you too are a mommy-to-be, take a cue from Alia’s wardrobe for styling your baby bump.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Picking Valentino’s yellow bouncy dress: The new mum-to-be picked to go easy with her look during the trailer launch of ‘Darlings’. She wore a bell-shaped yellow dress from Valentino that hid her baby bump. Keeping it simple, yet chic, Alia tied her hair in a simple ponytail, while keeping the make-up to a minimum and letting the maternity glow take over.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Chic yet classic: Alia Bhatt’s Stella Mccartney yellow pantsuit with a black v-neck tank top is everything chic and classic. The pantsuit comes with a black tank top in contrast. Keeping the look fuss-free and easy, Alia opted for a pair of white heeled mules.

    ALSO READ: HOT PICTURES: Monalisa or Namrata Malla, which Bhojpuri actor looks sexier in bikini?

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The monochromatic glam: Wearing a sequin mini dress in black and white, Alia Bhatt’s this look is one more of the most glamourous looks. She chose to pair the dress with a black blazer while opting for smokey eyes and beach-waved hair to complete the look. It is a perfect look for a fun night out that one must try out!

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Oversized blazer over fitted dress: Paired with distressed denim, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an oversized black blazer. In another of her promotional looks from ‘Darlings’, Alia styled her look with a middle-part, low and sleek ponytail. She went red for her lips and accessorised it with statement gold hoops.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Going easy and comfortable with earthy meshki wrap: Alia Bhatt has been dropping some major maternity fashion goals. During one of Brahmastra’s promotional events in Mumbai, the actor opted for hues of earthy colour in a meshki wrap dress.  It is one of the many looks of the actor that are worth bookmarking.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jailer poster Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar next drb

    Jailer poster: Rajinikanth seen intense look in Nelson Dilipkumar’s next

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja son OUT check out drb

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son OUT; check out

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here is what happened next drb

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what happened next

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

    Recent Stories

    Linking of Aadhar to voter ID voluntary, says Election Commission AJR

    Linking of Aadhar to voter ID voluntary, says Election Commission

    TS ICET 2022: Result date postponed; new date soon, other details here - adt

    TS ICET 2022: Result date postponed; new date soon, other details here

    Islamic State Terror Plot: Daesh has already made inroads in India, say experts

    Islamic State Terror Plot: 'Daesh has already made inroads in India'

    Padma Awards 2023: Nomination process open to the public till Sept 15; Check details here AJR

    Padma Awards 2023: Nomination process open to the public till Sept 15; Check details here

    football Revealed: Why is Real Madrid icon Casemiro joining Manchester United Is Cristiano Ronaldo the reason snt

    Revealed: Why is Real Madrid icon Casemiro joining Man United? Is Cristiano Ronaldo the reason?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon