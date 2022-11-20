Sexy pictures: Malaika Arora shows off her perfect toned legs in high-high slit satin gown

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Malaika Arora can be seen posing for the camera while looking stunning in a bright pink dress with a thigh-high slit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora can carry off any look, whether it is fusion, western, or ethnic. She is a real fashionista, as seen in her Instagram post. The Bollywood diva released a few more images on Sunday (Nov 20)  that demonstrate how strong and on top of her fashion game she still is. Malaika can be seen posing for the camera while looking stunning in a bright pink dress with a thigh-high slit. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the pictures, she is showing off her toned legs while donning a strapless dress. Sharing them, she wrote, “MOOD…. 1,2, cha c,cha,cha…………"
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is developing a reality programme focusing on her family, friends, and job. She plans to give viewers a glimpse into her history, present, and future on the new show through unedited dialogue.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to rumours, her friends and relatives will make cameo appearances on the reality programme and blow the beans about her. The programme, Moving in with Malaika, will start airing on Disney+ Hotstar on December 5.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her private life, Malaika is also in the news for her romance with actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been dating for some time and frequently appear in public photos together.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The two never hesitate to express their affection for one another. Malaika was formerly wed to Arbaaz Khan. After 18 years of marriage, the pair decided to be divorced in 2017. They got married in 1998. Also Read: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arhaan, their son, is raised by both of them. While Arbaaz is presently dating Giorgia Andriani, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Arbaaz and Malaika are frequently seen together with their son. They were photographed leaving their son at the airport a few weeks ago. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

