Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

There have recently been rumours that Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad may be relocating to a Mumbai property. Finally, the Vikram Vedha actor has responded to it.

It's been rumoured that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had been dating for some time. Online rumours are circulating that two people have chosen to take their romance a step further by moving in together and paying 97.50 crores for a unit in Mumbai's Mannat building, which is close to the Juhu-Versova link road. Finally, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor has responded to the rumours that he and Saba will be moving in together.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik slammed the reports and said: "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

Meanwhile, sources reported to a media house that "The rumours that Hrithik and Saba were moving in together are untrue. Now that they are happy, they are not thinking about this. They are both presently preoccupied with concentrating on their separate professional obligations. Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 and Front Page, and Hrithik is in Assam filming Fighter." Hrithik previously wed Sussanne Khan, and the two are parents to two kids.

Additionally, Hrithik and Saba joined the Krrish actor's family at their Mumbai home for the Diwali celebrations. Saba recently provided her followers with a sneak peek at how she and Hrithik celebrated Saba's birthday on November 1.

The duo has been going to events together since they made their love public at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. When Hrithik and Saba were photographed together having dinner in December of last year, rumours about their relationship began to circulate.

Although the pair haven't talked about their relationship publicly, their outward displays of affection on social media speak for themselves.

