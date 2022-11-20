Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    There have recently been rumours that Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad may be relocating to a Mumbai property. Finally, the Vikram Vedha actor has responded to it.
     

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    It's been rumoured that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had been dating for some time. Online rumours are circulating that two people have chosen to take their romance a step further by moving in together and paying 97.50 crores for a unit in Mumbai's Mannat building, which is close to the Juhu-Versova link road. Finally, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor has responded to the rumours that he and Saba will be moving in together.

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Hrithik slammed the reports and said: "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." 

    Also Read: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

    Meanwhile, sources reported to a media house that "The rumours that Hrithik and Saba were moving in together are untrue. Now that they are happy, they are not thinking about this. They are both presently preoccupied with concentrating on their separate professional obligations. Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 and Front Page, and Hrithik is in Assam filming Fighter." Hrithik previously wed Sussanne Khan, and the two are parents to two kids.

    Additionally, Hrithik and Saba joined the Krrish actor's family at their Mumbai home for the Diwali celebrations. Saba recently provided her followers with a sneak peek at how she and Hrithik celebrated Saba's birthday on November 1. 

    Also Read: Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

    The duo has been going to events together since they made their love public at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration. When Hrithik and Saba were photographed together having dinner in December of last year, rumours about their relationship began to circulate. 

    Although the pair haven't talked about their relationship publicly, their outward displays of affection on social media speak for themselves.
     

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance snt

    BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio RBA

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional RBA

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest drb

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest

    Sobhita Dhulipala shares PS1 reunion pic featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi; internet misses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drb

    Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

    Recent Stories

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins - adt

    Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

    New Zealand vs India 2022 Mount Maunganui Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Surya smashes 2nd T20 hundred; fans in awe of his SKY-rocketing form

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season sur

    Winter healthcare: Beetroot and garlic dishes you should have this season

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign AJR

    'BJP wants to stop free power supply in Delhi': CM Arvind Kejriwal at MCD election 2022 campaign

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon