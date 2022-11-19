Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhar on Friday. On Saturday, Ira re-posted a few pictures from the grand festivity on her Instagram; take a look.

Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have then their relationship to the next level. After a romantic proposal in September, the two got engaged on Friday. A grand celebration was hosted by Aamir Khan for his daughter’s engagement, attended by friends and families of the couple.

Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wore a stunning red gown for the celebrations. She looked beautiful in the strapless ensemble that featured a sweetheart neckline. Nupur Shikhare, on the other hand, complemented her in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie. ALSO READ: Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ira Khan re-posted a few pictures. In one of the pictures, Ira and Nupur Shikhare were seen holding out the ring boxes in the backdrop of a bricked wall and flowers in red and white colours. ALSO READ: Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

In the other pictures, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare posed along with their friends. Ira also posted a video of herself and Nupur in which the two were seen flaunting their engagement ring.

Image: Ira Khan/Instagram