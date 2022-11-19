Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira got engaged to Nupur Shikhar on Friday. On Saturday, Ira re-posted a few pictures from the grand festivity on her Instagram; take a look.

    Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

    Ira Khan and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have then their relationship to the next level. After a romantic proposal in September, the two got engaged on Friday. A grand celebration was hosted by Aamir Khan for his daughter’s engagement, attended by friends and families of the couple.

    Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

    Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wore a stunning red gown for the celebrations. She looked beautiful in the strapless ensemble that featured a sweetheart neckline. Nupur Shikhare, on the other hand, complemented her in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow tie.

    ALSO READ: Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

    Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ira Khan re-posted a few pictures. In one of the pictures, Ira and Nupur Shikhare were seen holding out the ring boxes in the backdrop of a bricked wall and flowers in red and white colours.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

    Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

    In the other pictures, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare posed along with their friends. Ira also posted a video of herself and Nupur in which the two were seen flaunting their engagement ring.

    Image: Ira Khan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, a video of Aamir Khan dancing to ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ from his debut movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ also made rounds on social media. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor was seen wearing a white kurta pyjama set, donning grey hair. His look from the daughter’s engagement was found to be unrecognizable by many.

