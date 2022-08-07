Sexy Pictures: Did you know Jennifer Lopez's voluptuous backside insured for 28 million dollars?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to the latest reports, Jennifer Lopez has insured several body parts, especially her backside. Yes, it is said that her bum is insured for 28 million dollars; read details
     

    For her 53rd birthday this year, on July 24, Jennifer Lopez launched her new beauty product JLo Body and her skincare brand. In a video, the singer talked about the new line in the caption of a photo of herself being tastefully naked.
     

    Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a video in which she is seen applying a lotion to her body as she gave different poses to launch her new JLo Body line from her JLo Beauty brand. (Video)
     

    At 53, Jennifer Lopez has a great body, and her booty is in great demand, both by plastic surgeons and by many women worldwide who want to copy it. Hence, Jennifer Lopez has allegedly insured her backside for 28 million dollars. (Video)
     

    Not just Jennifer Lopez, but Hollywood celebs like Daniel Craig to Angelina Jolie reportedly have some parts of their body insured. Daniel Craig has an insurance policy for his muscles, which amounts to $9 million.
     

    During the Casino Royale filming, Craig got this insurance because he did not want stunt performers for dangerous sequences. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie's lips are insured for $30 million.

    Jennifer`s latest photos has left fans and follwers drooling over her bold avatar. "my superstar idol with timeless beauty and super hot mama at 53," a fan commented. "Oh My God! Sexy," another one wrote. "You are on fire," an Instagram user wrote. Also Read: How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    According to Lopez, beauty begins inside. In an interview, she stated, "Sorry, it's real! I believe that consuming plenty of water and eating fresh meals rich in fruits and vegetables (I carry them with me at all times) all contribute to the look of skin's quality," Yes, and there is evidence that we couldn't agree more. Also Read: Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    With her brand ‘JLO Beauty’ Jennifer Lopez keeps on launching various productions including a wide range of body lotions, serums, creams and more. Also Read: Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

