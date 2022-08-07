Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu discloses why she hasn’t appeared on the popular and controversial chat show Koffee With Karan, It Has a 'Sex' Connection to it.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu explained why she hasn't appeared on the renowned talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. The actress is presently preparing for the debut of her new movie Dobaaraa.

At a promotional event, Karan Johar was shooting for his talk show in an adjacent room while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap promoted their movie Dobaaraa. As a result, Taapsee was questioned by the media about why she hadn't received an invitation to Karan's programme Koffee With Karan.

Answering the question, Pannu said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Talking about the movie Dobaaraa:

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is currently receiving love from all quarters. A film like Dobaaraa is a unique concept and has never been made before. This is for the first time Bollywood is slated to encounter a thriller like Dobaaraa, and the audience is excited to watch it.

Dobaaraa, meantime, had a successful opening weekend at some of the most famous film festivals, including the London Film Festival and the Fantasia Film Festival 2022. Additionally, in the presence of the film's cult creators, Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the crowd gave the trailer an excellent reception. Through a TV screen, Taapsee entered the scene as a surprise. The audience is in a state of shock as they anticipate Taapsee's time-travelling narrative's conclusion.

Ektaa R. Kapoor also introduces Cult Movies with Dobaaraa, a brand-new division of Balaji Motion Pictures that presents engrossing, gritty, and genre-defying tales. With this project, which will be the first of its type to be created in India, Ektaa and Anurag are presenting one of the year's greatest trailers.

On August 19th, 2022, go see Dobaaraa at a nearby theatre.