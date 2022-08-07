Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu discloses why she hasn’t appeared on the popular and controversial chat show Koffee With Karan, It Has a 'Sex' Connection to it. 

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu explained why she hasn't appeared on the renowned talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar. The actress is presently preparing for the debut of her new movie Dobaaraa. 

    At a promotional event, Karan Johar was shooting for his talk show in an adjacent room while Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap promoted their movie Dobaaraa. As a result, Taapsee was questioned by the media about why she hadn't received an invitation to Karan's programme Koffee With Karan. 

    Also Read: Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

    Answering the question, Pannu said in jest that her sex life is not interesting enough to be invited on ‘Koffee With Karan’  

    Talking about the movie Dobaaraa: 
    The trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa is currently receiving love from all quarters. A film like Dobaaraa is a unique concept and has never been made before. This is for the first time Bollywood is slated to encounter a thriller like Dobaaraa, and the audience is excited to watch it. 

    Dobaaraa, meantime, had a successful opening weekend at some of the most famous film festivals, including the London Film Festival and the Fantasia Film Festival 2022. Additionally, in the presence of the film's cult creators, Anurag Kashyap and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the crowd gave the trailer an excellent reception. Through a TV screen, Taapsee entered the scene as a surprise. The audience is in a state of shock as they anticipate Taapsee's time-travelling narrative's conclusion.

    Also Read: Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    Ektaa R. Kapoor also introduces Cult Movies with Dobaaraa, a brand-new division of Balaji Motion Pictures that presents engrossing, gritty, and genre-defying tales. With this project, which will be the first of its type to be created in India, Ektaa and Anurag are presenting one of the year's greatest trailers.

    On August 19th, 2022, go see Dobaaraa at a nearby theatre.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO RBA

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    Dhanush confirms return of The Lone Wolf in sequel of Russo Bros The Gray Man drb

    Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

    Recent Stories

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min - adt

    SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    India should set up small modular reactors to meet its energy needs: NITI Member - adt

    India should set up small modular reactors to meet its energy needs: NITI Member

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    Why South African and Namibian cheetahs coming to India is risky

    Why South African and Namibian cheetahs coming to India is risky

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon