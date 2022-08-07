How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

According to reports, in December, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will welcome their baby, and it is said that the thrilled expecting parents can't wait to see their little one.

Photo Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Within three months of marriage, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed they were expecting their first child. The pair made their first-ever public appearance after the announcement, leaving their followers in awe.



Image: Varinder Chawla

Yesterday, Alia flaunted her baby bump in the little brown dress, and a lot of conjecture started that Alia looked 5 months pregnant. However, Alia's due date is still unknown as she disclosed her pregnancy, and her admirers are clamouring to find out when the child will be born. We'll let you know, I suppose.



Image: Varinder Chawla

According to the latest report, a source reveals, "The baby is expected to arrive in December, or at the end of this year, and Alia Bhatt is currently four months pregnant. Currently, Alia is giving her the best care possible and is quite eager for the birth of her child."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Ranbir frequently stated his delight about starting a family while promoting his movie Shamshera. In addition to aggressively marketing her film Darlings, Alia and her husband Ranbir have already begun promoting Brahmastra. In this way, they will be able to spend time together. While Alia always receives support from her mother and mother-in-law when necessary, " a source discloses. Also Read: Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

Photo Courtesy: Instagram