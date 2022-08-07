Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

Actress Disha Patani recently released a video from a photoshoot in which she appeared in a sexy low-cut blouse and a sequence designer lehenga.

Disha Patani is one of the sexiest and most attractive actresses in India. Disha successfully pulls off both Indian and Western appearances and is also known for her extraordinary sense of style.



Disha Patani is receiving national acclaim for her outstanding performance in her latest film Ek Villain Returns. Taking to her social media, Disha Patani shares three glamourous pictures of herself, all wrapped in sequence designer lehenga. (Video)



On Saturday, Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram showing her dressed like a bride and igniting the internet as her followers flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.



Disha established her acting credentials in "Ek Villain Returns" by playing Rasika. With her sexy and seductive role in the movie, the actress is now driving the general public insane.



The actress is now enjoying Ek Villain Returns' triumph as it is doing well in single cinemas. The movie's box office has seen an unheard-of increase since its debut.



In addition, Disha will appear in Karan Johar's "Yodha," which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Project K, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, as well as Sidharth Malhotra.

Disha Patani's admirers could not stop gushing about the actor, who looks unbelievably stunning in the post.

