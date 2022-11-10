Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY 9 pictures: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    Disha Patani smashes the internet with her sensuality after posting a scorching hot lingerie photoshoot on Instagram. The performer exudes a fantastic sense of glamour. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her provocative picture shootings, Disha Patani exudes style and fierceness. But this time, she steps things up with a metallic grey bikini suit.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress uses an Instagram session to advertise a lingerie line and posts a sensual image showing off her amazing physique.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha is renowned for having self-assurance and working really hard to get her figure. The actor enjoys posting bold photoshoots on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her taste in fashion has never failed to astound her followers. Even this time, it appears that many people are praising Disha's beauty in the post's comment area.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha share a photo of herself showing off her washboard abs and toned stomach in a Calvin Klein small metallic bikini. Disha Patani captioned it, “Hello, Calvin Klein! 🌸 🌸 🌸 Now, online users are commenting on the photo. While one user writes, “Goddess is back in her avatar 😍😍 (sic),” another user writes, “My dream waist 😍 (sic).”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regarding her career, Disha is getting ready to work on several films, including Suriya42, Anees Bazmee's upcoming Kick 2, and Rohit Dhawan's as-yet-untitled next. waistline, see picture
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha was reportedly fired for having an unethical attitude. Ekta was heavily involved in the creative process because the movie is based on her life, which led to a significant creative breach between the two people. Before the decision to cancel the programme, Disha may have even shot some scenes for the film.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to other sources, the producers are currently talking to Tara Sutaria and Shraddha Kapoor about taking her position.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Prior to this, Disha was also cut from Saaho because the producers couldn't afford her large compensation demands. Her appearance in Ek Villain Returns, where she was last seen, drew largely negative reviews.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy RBA

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy

    How fu****g iconic... Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her drb

    'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    Did Rashmika Mandanna forget her roots? Actress gets trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna forget her roots? Actress gets trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked likely to have 108MP camera 67W fast charging more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features leaked; likely to have 108MP camera, 67W fast charging & more

    football England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here snt

    England World Cup 2022 squad: Star players, shock omissions, surprise inclusions and more; complete list here

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Experts slam India's 'timid' power-play approach after humiliating exit in semifinal

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining gcw

    IITian relocates to Canada to work in Meta, fired in mega layoff just 2 days after joining

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon