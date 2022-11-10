SEXY 9 pictures: Disha Patani's latest BOLD photos will make you sweat during cold nights

Disha Patani smashes the internet with her sensuality after posting a scorching hot lingerie photoshoot on Instagram. The performer exudes a fantastic sense of glamour.

In her provocative picture shootings, Disha Patani exudes style and fierceness. But this time, she steps things up with a metallic grey bikini suit.

The actress uses an Instagram session to advertise a lingerie line and posts a sensual image showing off her amazing physique.



Disha is renowned for having self-assurance and working really hard to get her figure. The actor enjoys posting bold photoshoots on social media.

Her taste in fashion has never failed to astound her followers. Even this time, it appears that many people are praising Disha's beauty in the post's comment area.

Disha share a photo of herself showing off her washboard abs and toned stomach in a Calvin Klein small metallic bikini. Disha Patani captioned it, “Hello, Calvin Klein! 🌸 🌸 🌸 Now, online users are commenting on the photo. While one user writes, “Goddess is back in her avatar 😍😍 (sic),” another user writes, “My dream waist 😍 (sic).”

Regarding her career, Disha is getting ready to work on several films, including Suriya42, Anees Bazmee's upcoming Kick 2, and Rohit Dhawan's as-yet-untitled next. waistline, see picture



Disha was reportedly fired for having an unethical attitude. Ekta was heavily involved in the creative process because the movie is based on her life, which led to a significant creative breach between the two people. Before the decision to cancel the programme, Disha may have even shot some scenes for the film.

According to other sources, the producers are currently talking to Tara Sutaria and Shraddha Kapoor about taking her position.

