Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares some gorgeous Instagram posts in golden outfit-take a look

    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a metallic dress for her latest shoot. She dropped a series of pictures, now setting the internet on fire.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress with her gorgeous avatar. Each time the actress posts photos or videos of herself on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Thursday evening, the Kushi actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures now setting the internet on fire.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo from her recent shoot. In the photo, Samantha sets the temperatures rising as she poses in a golden gown with accentuated hair.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She gives a fierce expression to the camera as she sizzles in the metallic dress. The photo is of a magazine cover, and Samantha has caught everyone’s attention.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One person commented, “OMG her eyes do the talking! ❤️‍ this woman is UNSTOPPABLE and so her rampage, once a queen, always a queen .” Another added, ” lady on fire.” One fan wrote, “Wow, wow, wow.” Another added, “Love you Sam.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress, who had taken a vacation from acting due to Myositis, said last week that she has returned to work and is working on a wellness podcast.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She took to social media to share, “As a kid, I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject. And now, I find myself here again… after many years! And I realised the doggedness is still there! My mind is buzzing…My notebooks are full…And I can’t wait to share!”

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha most recently appeared in the film Kushi, a love drama starring Vijay Deverakonda as the main character.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will next appear in the Indian version of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Hema Malini offers prayers, performs aarti in Ujjain's Iskcon temple RKK

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Hema Malini offers prayers, performs aarti in Ujjain's Iskcon temple

    Bhimaa REVIEW: Is Gopichand's cop drama worth your money? Read THIS RBA

    Bhimaa REVIEW: Is Gopichand's cop drama worth your money? Read THIS

    'Manjummel Boys': Anurag Kashyap reviews film, calls it 'Simply Extraordinary' NIR

    'Manjummel Boys': Anurag Kashyap reviews film, calls it 'Simply extraordinary'

    Shaitaan REVIEW: Will Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's psychological thriller give you goosebumps? Read RBA

    Shaitaan REVIEW: Will Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's psychological thriller give you goosebumps? Read

    Karataka Damanaka' REVIEW: Will Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's action-packed comedy win your heart? Read RBA

    'Karataka Damanaka' REVIEW: Will Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's action-packed comedy win your heart? Read

    Recent Stories

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details AJR

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees

    Outrage over Saudi Arabia robot touching female reporter 'inappropriately' ensues; netizens scream 'pervert' gcw

    Outrage over Saudi Arabia robot touching female reporter 'inappropriately' ensues; netizens scream 'pervert'

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why is night puja more important on THIS day? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why is night puja more important on THIS day?

    International Women Day 2024 5 last-minute unique gift ideas RBA

    International Women’s Day 2024: 5 last-minute unique gift ideas

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon