    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy looks stunning in HOT thigh-high slit gown; actress shares pics on Instagram

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has updated her Instagram account with a collection of stunning photographs that she has posted recently.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy is a famous actress with an exquisite sense of style who frequently achieves significant fashion goals.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At a recent red carpet-event, Mouni Roy looked stunning in all-black attire and was a sight to behold.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni looked stunning. Her satin costume consisted of a netted black top and a thigh-high slit gown.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her kohl-rimmed eyelids and baby-pink lips complemented her overall appearance. She executed her positions flawlessly and achieved the ideal blend of elegance and charm.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy has gone far from her television start on Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She rose to prominence following her role in Naagin.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni debuted Bollywood in the 2018 film Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. Last year, Mouni appeared in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni recently appeared in a song video named 'Dotara' alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Mouni Roy last appeared in the online series Sultan of Delhi.

    article_image8

    In a recent interview, Mouni said that productions such as Sultan of Delhi and Brahmastra altered people's perceptions of her as an actor. "Brahmastra was completely different. When you see Gold, RAW, and Made in China, you know I've portrayed some highly Indianized characters. Perhaps after Naagin and Sati, people would just recognise me as a'saree-clad Indian persona'."

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "So, Milan sir thought of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara when Brahmastra hadn't even been launched. I believe it is an exciting moment to be an actor because people may see you in many roles. Such wonderful portions are being written. "I feel very fortunate to have been offered these roles and to be able to play them on screen," she told a media house.

