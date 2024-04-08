Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts cleavage, perfect curves in HOT bold bikini

    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

     43-years-old Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian showed off their gorgeous curves in seductive swimsuits while on vacation at the beach. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian flaunted her stunning curves as she stripped down to a little brown bikini for a weekend beach vacation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 43-year-old entrepreneur, who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, is now on vacation with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their children in the Caribbean.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Hollywood star flaunted her bombshell body in the two-piece bikini as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' actress looked as stunning as ever as she showcased her no-makeup appearance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She accessorised her beach outfit with gold necklaces, cross pendants, and a black cowboy hat. Kim's sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, also appeared in her post.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Using the first line from American singer Beyonce’s song Texas Hold’ Em, the mogul wrote, ‘This ain’t Texas,’ and added : ‘…it’s Turks.’ 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney also took to Instagram to provide a sneak preview of their beach vacation. One of the videos shows bikini-clad Kourtney and Kim riding a jet ski during their "spring break".

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian now appears as a diabolical publicist in Hulu's American Horror Story: Delicate. The show's teaser, featuring Kim's sensual kiss with co-star Emma Roberts, generated a lot of discussion on the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Emma Roberts recently spoke candidly about "the kiss" for the series during an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Kim portrays Siobhan, a publicist for Emma's character Anna Victoria Alcott, a Hollywood celebrity who is battling with her fertility. "It's kind of like another day at the office,” Emma said. “But my sister was like, ‘No, it’s not. You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me.’”

