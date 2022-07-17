Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY bikini pictures: Poonam Pandey shows off her bold avatar; actress 'break the internet'

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    Actress Poonam Pandey once again caught everyone’s attention with her sexy and bold avatar as she flaunts her curves in a bikini. 

    Poonam Pandey frequently creates headlines because of her social media posts and bold outfits. People have been amazed by her naughty antics, and she occasionally poses topless or completely naked.
     

    Poonam knows how to go viral in just a few minutes with her social media posts and let us warn you they can be intense sometimes.

    In addition, there is no doubt that Poonam Pandey has the perfect and incredible bikini body. She recently appeared in a swimsuit to display her curvy bod, raising the stakes on the internet once again.
     

    Once more, Poonam attracted everyone's attention with her fearless and audacious image. She was spotted on the beach showing off her goods in a bikini. Poonam performed several positions in recent photos, merely writing, “Beach love.”
     

    The image quickly became popular, and admirers flooded the comments section to praise the actress' glitzy appearance and her seductive fashion sense. Also Read: Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

    Poonam has effortlessly carved out a place for herself in the fashion industry, and with her sexy appearances, she frequently establishes new standards. Also Read: Sexy pictures: From dresses to bikinis, 9 times Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in black

    But that's not all; with her incredibly sexy posts, she has built a sizable fan base, and there's no stopping her now. Let's just say that we are the ones who need to make more room so that her jaw-dropping photos may be shown. Also Read: 5 sexy pics and videos of Giorgia Andriani that you can’t miss!

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office Phone Bhoot Kuttey to release on this day drb

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office; 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kuttey' to release on this day

    Twitter explodes over incest claims against Ricky Martin drb

    Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Recent Stories

    After BrahMos, now the Philippines wants India's advanced light helicopters

    The Philippines wants to buy India's advanced light helicopters

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

    Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi relationship: Here's how Modi reacted to trolls and nasty remarks RBA

    Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi relationship: Here's how Modi reacted to trolls and nasty remarks

    Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha Monday voting to elect 15th President

    Race to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Stage set for Monday voting to elect 15th President

    Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal RBA

    Katrina Kaif Birthday Pictures: Actress enjoyed Maldives beach with friends, and Vicky Kaushal

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon