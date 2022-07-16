Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 8:14 PM IST

    Actor Adah Sharma looks sizzling hot in a gown made using leaves. Check out pictures of Adah where she does not only flaunt cleavage but also her witty sense of humour through the captions.

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    Actor Adah Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot pictures. The actor shared a slew of pictures on social media wherein she is seen wearing a dress made out of leaves, looking nothing less than sizzling hot. The unique dress that Adah got made, was for the recently held Stylish Awards that the actor attended in Mumbai. It has been created using what looks like plastic leaves, stitched together on a green fabric to put up a stunning gown that evokes the love for nature in the eyes of the beholder.

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    Adah Sharma clearly drew the inspiration for her gown from the nature itself. Taking it to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote: “Nature - my fashion inspiration For the #htmoststylish awards. In nature nothing is perfect yet everything is 🌴🌳 P.S. drink plenty of water and always remember your roots 😎🤓 Sarika thank you for the last minute laaast minute last last minute outfit save ❤️ and @snehal_uk 🥰😘 #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma”

    ALSO READ: Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    The leafy gown that Adah Sharma wore for the occasion, came with a strapless gown and a sweetheart neckline that accentuated the curves of the actor. She also had a small tail at the end of her gown, adding a quotient of glam to it.

    ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding to no longer steam on OTT? Here’s why

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    Apart from the strapless gown that Adah Sharma wore, what stood out the most were the earring that she was wearing. Going by the theme of ‘nature’, Adah opted for ‘bug’ earrings in green colour. It perfectly matched with the theme, and made Adah look stunning in the green ensemble.

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    With these pictures, Adah Sharma also highlighted the witty side of hers. In another post, she wrote: ““Patta hai” nature is never bitchy and allows you to be whoever you want to be ! More power to us humans to be more accepting of all species , all beings . P.S . Leaves are as fashionable as a black gown 🤓 I mean that’s what nature and me beLEAF 😁😁#htmoststylish #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma #AdahKaKeeda”

    Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

    Adah Sharma didn’t end just there. She posted one more set of pictures with another hilarious caption that read: “Sunna hai sabzi ka bhao badh Gaya hai 🤓 P.S. fashion is about having fun so take only what you eat seriously 😜 #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma #GoGreen”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office Phone Bhoot Kuttey to release on this day drb

    Katrina Kaif to compete with Arjun Kapoor at the box office; 'Phone Bhoot', 'Kuttey' to release on this day

    Twitter explodes over incest claims against Ricky Martin drb

    Twitter explodes over ‘incest’ claims against Ricky Martin

    Hit The First Case Day 1 Box Office Collection Rajkummar film opens less than Badhaai Do hints at 9th flop drb

    Hit: The First Case Day 1 Collection: Rajkummar's film opens less than 'Badhaai Do', hints at 9th flop?

    Shabaash Mithu Taapsee Pannu box office day 1 collection drb

    Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

    Recent Stories

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it snt

    SonyLIV sets premiere date for 'Tamil Rockerz'; here's when you can watch it

    football Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm robert Lewandowski Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye snt

    Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

    China president Xi Jinping meets PLA troops connected with Ladakh standoff during Xinjiang tour snt

    China's Xi Jinping meets PLA troops connected with Ladakh standoff during Xinjiang tour

    With 24679 diamonds in a ring Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record gcw

    With 24,679 diamonds in a ring, Kerala jeweller earns Guinness World Record

    Google Maps can help you save money on fuel Here s how gcw

    Google Maps can help you save money on fuel; Here's how

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon