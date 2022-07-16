Hot pictures: Adah Sharma wears strapless gown made out of leaves in latest photoshoot

Actor Adah Sharma looks sizzling hot in a gown made using leaves. Check out pictures of Adah where she does not only flaunt cleavage but also her witty sense of humour through the captions.

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

Actor Adah Sharma has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoot pictures. The actor shared a slew of pictures on social media wherein she is seen wearing a dress made out of leaves, looking nothing less than sizzling hot. The unique dress that Adah got made, was for the recently held Stylish Awards that the actor attended in Mumbai. It has been created using what looks like plastic leaves, stitched together on a green fabric to put up a stunning gown that evokes the love for nature in the eyes of the beholder.

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma clearly drew the inspiration for her gown from the nature itself. Taking it to Instagram on Saturday, she wrote: “Nature - my fashion inspiration For the #htmoststylish awards. In nature nothing is perfect yet everything is 🌴🌳 P.S. drink plenty of water and always remember your roots 😎🤓 Sarika thank you for the last minute laaast minute last last minute outfit save ❤️ and @snehal_uk 🥰😘 #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma” ALSO READ: Cute Pictures: Disha Patani resembles a barbie doll in this little pink dress

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

The leafy gown that Adah Sharma wore for the occasion, came with a strapless gown and a sweetheart neckline that accentuated the curves of the actor. She also had a small tail at the end of her gown, adding a quotient of glam to it. ALSO READ: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s wedding to no longer steam on OTT? Here’s why

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

Apart from the strapless gown that Adah Sharma wore, what stood out the most were the earring that she was wearing. Going by the theme of ‘nature’, Adah opted for ‘bug’ earrings in green colour. It perfectly matched with the theme, and made Adah look stunning in the green ensemble.

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram

With these pictures, Adah Sharma also highlighted the witty side of hers. In another post, she wrote: ““Patta hai” nature is never bitchy and allows you to be whoever you want to be ! More power to us humans to be more accepting of all species , all beings . P.S . Leaves are as fashionable as a black gown 🤓 I mean that’s what nature and me beLEAF 😁😁#htmoststylish #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma #AdahKaKeeda”

Image: Adah Sharma/Instagram